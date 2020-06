13 Apartments for rent in Durham, NH with balcony

Durham, New Hampshire, has been home to some of the greats. Daniel C. Stillson, inventor of the pipe wrench, and Joyce Maynard, author, called this town home.

If you're envisioning a place where everyone will know your name, you're a little off base. This town, located in Strafford County, spans 24.8 square miles. You could get lost here if that's what you want. Durham is located right near Oyster River, which is how it got the former name of Oyster River Plantation. But don't get the idea that the town is all about seafood. It has libraries, parks, entertainment, shopping and traffic just like anyplace else. See more