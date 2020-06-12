Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Durham, NH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Durham

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
Results within 10 miles of Durham

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
47 Magnolia Lane
47 Magnolia Ln, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Rare rental in Greenland, NH. Awesome location close to I-95, Route 101, Portsmouth and the Seacoast Beaches. Do you want a place to call home? You just found it! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Staysail Way
13 Staysail Way, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,775
13 Staysail Way Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Condo in Portsmouth - Schedule a showing for this one bedroom condo just off Rt 95 in Portsmouth. Enjoy your own deck and one car garage, as well as nearby tennis courts.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18 Broad Street
18 Broad Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Renovated townhouse style duplex - Large kitchen with lots of cupboard space and hardwood floors. Separate dining and living room with built ins and hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and huge third level office/craft room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
488 Portsmouth Avenue
488 Portsmouth Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Apartment. New carpets, Updated Bath, Freshly painted. Second floor One Bedroom Apartment, Off street parking, Small Deck, Wide hallway for easy moving. Additional storage space and On-site laundry hook-ups.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a
City Guide for Durham, NH

Durham, New Hampshire, has been home to some of the greats. Daniel C. Stillson, inventor of the pipe wrench, and Joyce Maynard, author, called this town home.

If you're envisioning a place where everyone will know your name, you're a little off base. This town, located in Strafford County, spans 24.8 square miles. You could get lost here if that's what you want. Durham is located right near Oyster River, which is how it got the former name of Oyster River Plantation. But don't get the idea that the town is all about seafood. It has libraries, parks, entertainment, shopping and traffic just like anyplace else. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Durham, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Durham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

