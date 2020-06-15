Island Shores Estate - 30 Great Falls Drive

Amenities
Island Shores Estates can comfortably accommodate your family. This desirable location features 1100 sq. ft. townhouse style unit with two-bedroom and finished third floor loft, extra office space on the second floor and 1.5 baths. Easy care wood laminate floors on living and dining room and staircases. First floor is open concept with family room, kitchen, dining, and half bath. Second floor has two bedrooms, washer and dryer and a full bathroom. Credit and background checks will be done as part of the application process. Some of the amenities you can look forward to:
New siding and windows
1.5 Baths
Washer and Dryer
Brand new Refrigrator
Microwave, dishwasher, Cooking Range
Lot of closet spaces
Personal storage area
2 Reserved parking space
Smoke-free living
Swimming Pool,
Clubhouse
Tennis Court
Walking Trails
Currently this two-bedroom townhouse is available for rent is $1500.00/month immediately. Only one month Security Deposit due at lease signing! Minimum 12 months lease required. No pets/smokers please.
If you are interested, please call 603-568-7926 to schedule a showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3632631)