Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

Island Shores Estate - 30 Great Falls Drive

30 Great Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30 Great Falls Drive, Concord, NH 03303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Island Shores Estates can comfortably accommodate your family. This desirable location features 1100 sq. ft. townhouse style unit with two-bedroom and finished third floor loft, extra office space on the second floor and 1.5 baths. Easy care wood laminate floors on living and dining room and staircases. First floor is open concept with family room, kitchen, dining, and half bath. Second floor has two bedrooms, washer and dryer and a full bathroom. Credit and background checks will be done as part of the application process. Some of the amenities you can look forward to:

New siding and windows
1.5 Baths
Washer and Dryer
Brand new Refrigrator
Microwave, dishwasher, Cooking Range
Lot of closet spaces
Personal storage area
2 Reserved parking space
Smoke-free living
Swimming Pool,
Clubhouse
Tennis Court
Walking Trails

Currently this two-bedroom townhouse is available for rent is $1500.00/month immediately. Only one month Security Deposit due at lease signing! Minimum 12 months lease required. No pets/smokers please.

If you are interested, please call 603-568-7926 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3632631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

