Island Shores Estate - 30 Great Falls Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Island Shores Estates can comfortably accommodate your family. This desirable location features 1100 sq. ft. townhouse style unit with two-bedroom and finished third floor loft, extra office space on the second floor and 1.5 baths. Easy care wood laminate floors on living and dining room and staircases. First floor is open concept with family room, kitchen, dining, and half bath. Second floor has two bedrooms, washer and dryer and a full bathroom. Credit and background checks will be done as part of the application process. Some of the amenities you can look forward to:



New siding and windows

1.5 Baths

Washer and Dryer

Brand new Refrigrator

Microwave, dishwasher, Cooking Range

Lot of closet spaces

Personal storage area

2 Reserved parking space

Smoke-free living

Swimming Pool,

Clubhouse

Tennis Court

Walking Trails



Currently this two-bedroom townhouse is available for rent is $1500.00/month immediately. Only one month Security Deposit due at lease signing! Minimum 12 months lease required. No pets/smokers please.



If you are interested, please call 603-568-7926 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3632631)