Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Historic rental in the Heights of Concord. This is not your typical antique home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout (covered by laminate for protection in photos). 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and plenty of storage in the 2-stall garage and basement. Washer and dryer in the basement for your convenience as well. 2 oversized living rooms and an eat-in kitchen. 2 shared mudrooms to drop boots and coats. Take advantage of the huge yard which is great for play or relaxation. Easy access to shopping, dining and highways. Truly a commuter's dream!