Concord, NH
169 Portsmouth Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

169 Portsmouth Street

169 Portsmouth St · (603) 657-9728
Location

169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH 03301

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-133 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
key fob access
sauna
tennis court
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH. Cranmore Ridge offers sleek, stylish 1-2 bedroom/1-2 bath apartments that feature a variety of Smart features including USB outlets, Nest thermostat, motion-sensor lighting and convenient keyless entry. These newly renovated apartments have fresh paint, new flooring, cabinetry and stainless steel appliances as well as on-site parking and laundry facilities. Residents of The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge also enjoy an assortment of convenient on-site amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, sauna, exercise facilities, tennis and basketball courts, and even a children’s playground. Covered parking and storage on site, based on availability. Call or come by for a tour of this beautiful apartment community today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Portsmouth Street have any available units?
169 Portsmouth Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 Portsmouth Street have?
Some of 169 Portsmouth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Portsmouth Street currently offering any rent specials?
169 Portsmouth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Portsmouth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Portsmouth Street is pet friendly.
Does 169 Portsmouth Street offer parking?
Yes, 169 Portsmouth Street does offer parking.
Does 169 Portsmouth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Portsmouth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Portsmouth Street have a pool?
Yes, 169 Portsmouth Street has a pool.
Does 169 Portsmouth Street have accessible units?
No, 169 Portsmouth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Portsmouth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Portsmouth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Portsmouth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Portsmouth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
