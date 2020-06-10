169 Portsmouth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool key fob access sauna tennis court

Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH. Cranmore Ridge offers sleek, stylish 1-2 bedroom/1-2 bath apartments that feature a variety of Smart features including USB outlets, Nest thermostat, motion-sensor lighting and convenient keyless entry. These newly renovated apartments have fresh paint, new flooring, cabinetry and stainless steel appliances as well as on-site parking and laundry facilities. Residents of The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge also enjoy an assortment of convenient on-site amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, sauna, exercise facilities, tennis and basketball courts, and even a children’s playground. Covered parking and storage on site, based on availability. Call or come by for a tour of this beautiful apartment community today!