Home
/
Sarpy County, NE
/
9976 S 171 Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:14 PM
Find Out More
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9976 S 171 Street
9976 South 171st Street
·
(402) 690-2545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
9976 South 171st Street, Sarpy County, NE 68136
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$2,050
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9976 S 171 Street have any available units?
9976 S 171 Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9976 S 171 Street have?
Some of 9976 S 171 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9976 S 171 Street currently offering any rent specials?
9976 S 171 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9976 S 171 Street pet-friendly?
No, 9976 S 171 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sarpy County
.
Does 9976 S 171 Street offer parking?
No, 9976 S 171 Street does not offer parking.
Does 9976 S 171 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9976 S 171 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9976 S 171 Street have a pool?
No, 9976 S 171 Street does not have a pool.
Does 9976 S 171 Street have accessible units?
No, 9976 S 171 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9976 S 171 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9976 S 171 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9976 S 171 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9976 S 171 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
