All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 2820 N 66 Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
2820 N 66 Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 AM

2820 N 66 Avenue

2820 North 66th Avenue · (402) 708-3113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2820 North 66th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104
Benson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
This is 57 living at it's finest in popular Benson neighborhood. This 1 BR condo has been completely renovated and up-dated. New bathroom with seated walk-in shower, tiled surrounds and floor. New Stove/oven, disposal in kitchen with renewed cabinets. New flooring and carpet throughout. Top-of-the-line furnace/AC unit put in 2 years ago with continued service warranty in place. Patio in pleasant tree-lined space. Heated and lighted underground parking space with storage. Amenities include free laundry, community room, exercise room, Secured entry, Library, and elevators Assessments include snow removal, lawn care, exterior maintenance, security. In the Heart of Benson! AMA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 N 66 Avenue have any available units?
2820 N 66 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 N 66 Avenue have?
Some of 2820 N 66 Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 N 66 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2820 N 66 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 N 66 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2820 N 66 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 2820 N 66 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2820 N 66 Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2820 N 66 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 N 66 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 N 66 Avenue have a pool?
No, 2820 N 66 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2820 N 66 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2820 N 66 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 N 66 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 N 66 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2820 N 66 Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, NE 68102
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St
Omaha, NE 68102
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz
Omaha, NE 68154
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz
Omaha, NE 68137
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68114
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St
Omaha, NE 68154
Centerline
7007 Oak Street
Omaha, NE 68106
LYNDALE
1052 S 20th St
Omaha, NE 68108

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity