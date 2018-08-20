2820 N 66 Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal parking recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking

This is 57 living at it's finest in popular Benson neighborhood. This 1 BR condo has been completely renovated and up-dated. New bathroom with seated walk-in shower, tiled surrounds and floor. New Stove/oven, disposal in kitchen with renewed cabinets. New flooring and carpet throughout. Top-of-the-line furnace/AC unit put in 2 years ago with continued service warranty in place. Patio in pleasant tree-lined space. Heated and lighted underground parking space with storage. Amenities include free laundry, community room, exercise room, Secured entry, Library, and elevators Assessments include snow removal, lawn care, exterior maintenance, security. In the Heart of Benson! AMA