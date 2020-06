Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment with on site laundry and secured access! Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite, and appliances. Walking distance to Walnut Hill Elementary and minutes from UNMC! Tenant responsible for electric, water/trash $40/mo.



Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now."



Dogs permitted.



No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.



