All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 921 Judson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, NE
/
921 Judson St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

921 Judson St

921 Judson Street · (402) 304-4343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

921 Judson Street, Lincoln, NE 68521
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 921 Judson1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Apply online at rent.LNKhousing.com

Spacious home on a quiet block with large master bedroom and closets. Large living room! Plenty of space in the eat- in kitchen! Great light from plenty of windows!

New roof, new heat and air, new electrical panel, and new water heater! Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and living room!

Has extra toilet in basement. Plenty of basement space for office, play room, second living room, home gym, game room, etc.

New garage door opener. Garage has plenty of built in shelving and plenty of light from a pair of 8 foot light fixtures!

Cute back yard. One car attached garage. Extra attic insulation and just painted inside and out! Large basement with plenty of space!

New fridge, glass top stove, and built in over the range microwave!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1789377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Judson St have any available units?
921 Judson St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Judson St have?
Some of 921 Judson St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Judson St currently offering any rent specials?
921 Judson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Judson St pet-friendly?
No, 921 Judson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 921 Judson St offer parking?
Yes, 921 Judson St offers parking.
Does 921 Judson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Judson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Judson St have a pool?
No, 921 Judson St does not have a pool.
Does 921 Judson St have accessible units?
No, 921 Judson St does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Judson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Judson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 921 Judson St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr
Lincoln, NE 68526
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68504
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68505
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St
Lincoln, NE 68506
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive
Lincoln, NE 68516
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms
Lincoln Apartments with BalconiesLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hartley
Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity