921 Judson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym game room parking garage internet access

Spacious home on a quiet block with large master bedroom and closets. Large living room! Plenty of space in the eat- in kitchen! Great light from plenty of windows!



New roof, new heat and air, new electrical panel, and new water heater! Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and living room!



Has extra toilet in basement. Plenty of basement space for office, play room, second living room, home gym, game room, etc.



New garage door opener. Garage has plenty of built in shelving and plenty of light from a pair of 8 foot light fixtures!



Cute back yard. One car attached garage. Extra attic insulation and just painted inside and out! Large basement with plenty of space!



New fridge, glass top stove, and built in over the range microwave!



No Pets Allowed



