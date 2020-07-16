Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8850 South 78th Street Available 09/07/20 Luxury town home - Luxury townhomes available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. These beautiful townhomes are in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St. Michael's church/school, the brand new Moore Middle School, and the brand new Copple Family YMCA in southeast Lincoln (84th and Yankee Hill area).



Contact Ponce Property Management if you have any further questions or Like/Follow us on Facebook as we update you with progress on these townhomes.



Style: Ranch Townhome

Square Feet: 2400 Sq. Ft. (Basement Finished)

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3



Features:

*Covered Patio *High-end Interior Finishes

*Walk-in Closet *Mud Area Built-In *Stainless Steel Appliances

*Lawn Service Included *Snow Removal Included *Pet-Friendly *Many More



Note: Owner pays for snow removal and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and cable if desired. Background check and credit score applications required.



