Lincoln, NE
8850 South 78th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

8850 South 78th Street

8850 South 78th Street · (531) 500-4975
Location

8850 South 78th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8850 South 78th Street · Avail. Sep 7

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8850 South 78th Street Available 09/07/20 Luxury town home - Luxury townhomes available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. These beautiful townhomes are in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St. Michael's church/school, the brand new Moore Middle School, and the brand new Copple Family YMCA in southeast Lincoln (84th and Yankee Hill area).

Contact Ponce Property Management if you have any further questions or Like/Follow us on Facebook as we update you with progress on these townhomes.

Style: Ranch Townhome
Square Feet: 2400 Sq. Ft. (Basement Finished)
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3

Features:
*Covered Patio *High-end Interior Finishes
*Walk-in Closet *Mud Area Built-In *Stainless Steel Appliances
*Lawn Service Included *Snow Removal Included *Pet-Friendly *Many More

Note: Owner pays for snow removal and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and cable if desired. Background check and credit score applications required.

(RLNE4854227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8850 South 78th Street have any available units?
8850 South 78th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 8850 South 78th Street have?
Some of 8850 South 78th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8850 South 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8850 South 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 South 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8850 South 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8850 South 78th Street offer parking?
No, 8850 South 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8850 South 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8850 South 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 South 78th Street have a pool?
No, 8850 South 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8850 South 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 8850 South 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 South 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8850 South 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
