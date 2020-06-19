7927 Maxine Drive Suite A

Amenities

pet friendly new construction recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

New Construction Luxury Duplex - These duplexes are available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. They are located in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision, which is within walking distance from St. Michael's church/school, Moore Middle School, and the new Copple Family YMCA (84th and Yankee Hill).



Contact Ponce Property Management if you have any further questions or Like/Follow us on Facebook as we updated you on the progress on these duplexes.



Features:

*High-end interior Finishes *Walk-in Closets *Mud Room Area with laundry *Stainless Steel Appliances

*Double vanity sinks in master suite *Lawn care included *Snow removal included *Pet-Friendly w/ fenced yard *Much More!



Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. A background check and credit score applications are required.



Ponce Property Management is the leasing company but tenants will work directly with private landlord once a tenant is approved.



(RLNE5755422)