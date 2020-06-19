7927 Maxine Drive Suite A

Amenities
New Construction Luxury Duplex - These duplexes are available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. They are located in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision, which is within walking distance from St. Michael's church/school, Moore Middle School, and the new Copple Family YMCA (84th and Yankee Hill).
Contact Ponce Property Management if you have any further questions
Features:
*High-end interior Finishes *Walk-in Closets *Mud Room Area with laundry *Stainless Steel Appliances
*Double vanity sinks in master suite *Lawn care included *Snow removal included *Pet-Friendly w/ fenced yard *Much More!
Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. A background check and credit score applications are required.
Ponce Property Management is the leasing company but tenants will work directly with private landlord once a tenant is approved.
