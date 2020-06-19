All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7927 Maxine Drive Suite A

7927 Maxine Drive · (531) 500-4975
Location

7927 Maxine Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

New Construction Luxury Duplex - These duplexes are available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. They are located in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision, which is within walking distance from St. Michael's church/school, Moore Middle School, and the new Copple Family YMCA (84th and Yankee Hill).

Contact Ponce Property Management if you have any further questions or Like/Follow us on Facebook as we updated you on the progress on these duplexes.

Features:
*High-end interior Finishes *Walk-in Closets *Mud Room Area with laundry *Stainless Steel Appliances
*Double vanity sinks in master suite *Lawn care included *Snow removal included *Pet-Friendly w/ fenced yard *Much More!

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. A background check and credit score applications are required.

Ponce Property Management is the leasing company but tenants will work directly with private landlord once a tenant is approved.

(RLNE5755422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A have any available units?
7927 Maxine Drive Suite A has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A have?
Some of 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A currently offering any rent specials?
7927 Maxine Drive Suite A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A is pet friendly.
Does 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A offer parking?
No, 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A does not offer parking.
Does 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A have a pool?
No, 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A does not have a pool.
Does 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A have accessible units?
No, 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A does not have accessible units.
Does 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7927 Maxine Drive Suite A does not have units with dishwashers.
