Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

7601 W Rio Rd

7601 West Rio Road · (402) 261-5828
Location

7601 West Rio Road, Lincoln, NE 68505
Meadowlane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7601 W Rio Rd · Avail. Aug 14

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7601 W Rio Rd Available 08/14/20 Zero-entry townhome in east Lincoln! - * Available 8/14. Easy living in this clean and comfortable townhome! Zero-entry from the garage and the front door. 2bd/2ba, double-stall attached garage. Washer-dryer included!

Please submit a Guest Card by clicking the “Contact Us” button and we'll be in touch to schedule a showing. If after a showing you wish to move forward in the process, complete and submit the online application and pay the $50 fee to run a credit/background check. Do NOT submit an Application until you have seen the property and desire to move forward. The Application Fee is required to submit the application and the fee is NOT refundable. Renters Legal Liability to Landlord Insurance will be required. If approved, the Security Deposit and a $100 Document Processing Fee will be charged, and payment must be received prior to Move-in.

Applicant screening criteria:

• Valid government-issued ID
• Proof of Income
• Primary Applicant must have a credit score of 650 or higher
• Combined Income-to-Rent Ratio at least 3.0 times greater than monthly rent
• Credit scores down to 600 may be considered with a positive landlord reference from an institutional landlord
• No past due credit balances or collection accounts greater than $2000
• Cosigners accepted for credit only. Combined income must be 4.0 times greater than monthly rent when using a cosigner.
• Social Security Number verification
• Rental verification from an institutional landlord or 12 months of cancelled checks or money order receipts for a non-institutional landlord
• No Felony criminal history
• Not on the Sex Offender Registry

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 W Rio Rd have any available units?
7601 W Rio Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 7601 W Rio Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7601 W Rio Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 W Rio Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7601 W Rio Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 7601 W Rio Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7601 W Rio Rd offers parking.
Does 7601 W Rio Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7601 W Rio Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 W Rio Rd have a pool?
No, 7601 W Rio Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7601 W Rio Rd have accessible units?
No, 7601 W Rio Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 W Rio Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7601 W Rio Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7601 W Rio Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7601 W Rio Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
