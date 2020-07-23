Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

7601 W Rio Rd Available 08/14/20 Zero-entry townhome in east Lincoln! - * Available 8/14. Easy living in this clean and comfortable townhome! Zero-entry from the garage and the front door. 2bd/2ba, double-stall attached garage. Washer-dryer included!



Please submit a Guest Card by clicking the “Contact Us” button and we'll be in touch to schedule a showing. If after a showing you wish to move forward in the process, complete and submit the online application and pay the $50 fee to run a credit/background check. Do NOT submit an Application until you have seen the property and desire to move forward. The Application Fee is required to submit the application and the fee is NOT refundable. Renters Legal Liability to Landlord Insurance will be required. If approved, the Security Deposit and a $100 Document Processing Fee will be charged, and payment must be received prior to Move-in.



Applicant screening criteria:



• Valid government-issued ID

• Proof of Income

• Primary Applicant must have a credit score of 650 or higher

• Combined Income-to-Rent Ratio at least 3.0 times greater than monthly rent

• Credit scores down to 600 may be considered with a positive landlord reference from an institutional landlord

• No past due credit balances or collection accounts greater than $2000

• Cosigners accepted for credit only. Combined income must be 4.0 times greater than monthly rent when using a cosigner.

• Social Security Number verification

• Rental verification from an institutional landlord or 12 months of cancelled checks or money order receipts for a non-institutional landlord

• No Felony criminal history

• Not on the Sex Offender Registry



No Pets Allowed



