Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7319 Yankee Woods Drive

7319 Yankee Woods Drive · (402) 483-1214
Location

7319 Yankee Woods Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7319 Yankee Woods Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
7319 Yankee Woods Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Wow! Welcome to 7319 Yankee Woods Drive- A Beautiful 2015 Custom Built 5 Bedroom, 4 bath, 3 Stall Garage Home in Yankee Woods Neighborhood!
From the Street View Looking in this Home Offers SO Much! Entering from Your Covered Porch, This Gorgeous Home has an Upgraded Floor Plan that Features a Very Rarely Seen Formal Parlor and Sitting Room as You Enter the Home. The Large Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room are Open Concept and the Corner Fireplace adds that Special Touch. The Kitchen includes a Pantry and Island and the Appliances Stay! The Basement is Completely Finished and Features a Family Room, 5th Bedroom and Full Bath. Upstairs you Will Not Only find 4 Bedrooms, Including the Master Suite--But a Second Floor Rec Room for Your Living Space Needs! This is a Must See Today!
No Pets.
This Property Does Not Accept Section 8.
Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7319 Yankee Woods Drive have any available units?
7319 Yankee Woods Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7319 Yankee Woods Drive have?
Some of 7319 Yankee Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7319 Yankee Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7319 Yankee Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 Yankee Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7319 Yankee Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 7319 Yankee Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7319 Yankee Woods Drive does offer parking.
Does 7319 Yankee Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 Yankee Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 Yankee Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 7319 Yankee Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7319 Yankee Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 7319 Yankee Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 Yankee Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7319 Yankee Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
