Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

7319 Yankee Woods Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Wow! Welcome to 7319 Yankee Woods Drive- A Beautiful 2015 Custom Built 5 Bedroom, 4 bath, 3 Stall Garage Home in Yankee Woods Neighborhood!

From the Street View Looking in this Home Offers SO Much! Entering from Your Covered Porch, This Gorgeous Home has an Upgraded Floor Plan that Features a Very Rarely Seen Formal Parlor and Sitting Room as You Enter the Home. The Large Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room are Open Concept and the Corner Fireplace adds that Special Touch. The Kitchen includes a Pantry and Island and the Appliances Stay! The Basement is Completely Finished and Features a Family Room, 5th Bedroom and Full Bath. Upstairs you Will Not Only find 4 Bedrooms, Including the Master Suite--But a Second Floor Rec Room for Your Living Space Needs! This is a Must See Today!

No Pets.

This Property Does Not Accept Section 8.

Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5250241)