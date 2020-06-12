Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

6405 Whitewater Lane Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Townhouse Available! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in a newer constructed neighborhood in north Lincoln. It is spacious with two living spaces, dining area, and open back yard. It includes a two stall garage, bedrooms with deep closets, and large kitchen. There are two bedrooms upstairs and downstairs includes two more bedrooms and a large storage area as well.

Tenants responsible for electricity, water, gas and snow removal. The average LES bill is $75, the average gas bill is $54.

No pets.

This property does not accept Section 8.

Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214



(RLNE4855166)