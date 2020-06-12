All apartments in Lincoln
6405 Whitewater Lane

6405 Whitewater Lane · (402) 483-1214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6405 Whitewater Lane, Lincoln, NE 68521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6405 Whitewater Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
6405 Whitewater Lane Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Townhouse Available! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in a newer constructed neighborhood in north Lincoln. It is spacious with two living spaces, dining area, and open back yard. It includes a two stall garage, bedrooms with deep closets, and large kitchen. There are two bedrooms upstairs and downstairs includes two more bedrooms and a large storage area as well.
Tenants responsible for electricity, water, gas and snow removal. The average LES bill is $75, the average gas bill is $54.
No pets.
This property does not accept Section 8.
Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Whitewater Lane have any available units?
6405 Whitewater Lane has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 6405 Whitewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Whitewater Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Whitewater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6405 Whitewater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 6405 Whitewater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Whitewater Lane does offer parking.
Does 6405 Whitewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Whitewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Whitewater Lane have a pool?
No, 6405 Whitewater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Whitewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 6405 Whitewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Whitewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6405 Whitewater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6405 Whitewater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6405 Whitewater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
