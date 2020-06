Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New! 4 Bedroom Home for Rent- Stone Bridge Creek - Be the first to live in this brand new ranch style home for rent! Located in popular, new subdivision Stone Bridge Creek! Close to interstate access and Kooser Elementary! Open, vaulted main room with fireplace and 4 bedrooms (3 main and 1 lower) and 3 baths. Slate appliances and quartz island countertop. Double sinks in master bath and walk-in master closet. Finished lower level with daylight windows. Corner lot and 3 car garage. Plenty of room for everyone and everything!



No Pets Allowed



