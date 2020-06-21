All apartments in Lincoln
5610 Shailee Court

5610 Shailee Court · (402) 570-0808
Location

5610 Shailee Court, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
Available July 1, 2020, 1700 sq ft 3 bedrooms, 3 bath areas, upgraded gas stove, upgraded refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit 2 stall garage, end unit with unfinished walkout basement. Large Master Bedroom with bath featuring double sinks and walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Homeowner's Association covers snow removal, lawn care, garbage service and clubhouse and is included in rent. Clubhouse has workout equipment, pool tables, kitchen area with tables and a sitting area with television. Tenant responsible for paying gas, electric, water/sewer, cable, and internet. No pets/smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Shailee Court have any available units?
5610 Shailee Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 Shailee Court have?
Some of 5610 Shailee Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Shailee Court currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Shailee Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Shailee Court pet-friendly?
No, 5610 Shailee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 5610 Shailee Court offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Shailee Court does offer parking.
Does 5610 Shailee Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5610 Shailee Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Shailee Court have a pool?
No, 5610 Shailee Court does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Shailee Court have accessible units?
No, 5610 Shailee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Shailee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Shailee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
