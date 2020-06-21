5610 Shailee Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool table

Available July 1, 2020, 1700 sq ft 3 bedrooms, 3 bath areas, upgraded gas stove, upgraded refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit 2 stall garage, end unit with unfinished walkout basement. Large Master Bedroom with bath featuring double sinks and walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Homeowner's Association covers snow removal, lawn care, garbage service and clubhouse and is included in rent. Clubhouse has workout equipment, pool tables, kitchen area with tables and a sitting area with television. Tenant responsible for paying gas, electric, water/sewer, cable, and internet. No pets/smoking allowed.