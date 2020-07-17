Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

3 Bedroom Home with Large Basement - This 3 bedroom home sits close to local shops, a grocery store, and long walking path. Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor of the house. All three bedrooms are on the first floor, along with one full bath. Basement is partially finished, has plenty of storage, and the second full bathroom. Attached garage and backyard is partially fenced. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance.

No pets.

This property does not accept Section 8.



Call Realty Works for more information or to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874703)