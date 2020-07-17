All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 3330 S 33.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, NE
/
3330 S 33
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3330 S 33

3330 South 33rd Street · (402) 483-1214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3330 South 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE 68506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3330 S 33 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home with Large Basement - This 3 bedroom home sits close to local shops, a grocery store, and long walking path. Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor of the house. All three bedrooms are on the first floor, along with one full bath. Basement is partially finished, has plenty of storage, and the second full bathroom. Attached garage and backyard is partially fenced. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance.
No pets.
This property does not accept Section 8.

Call Realty Works for more information or to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 S 33 have any available units?
3330 S 33 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 3330 S 33 currently offering any rent specials?
3330 S 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 S 33 pet-friendly?
No, 3330 S 33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 3330 S 33 offer parking?
Yes, 3330 S 33 offers parking.
Does 3330 S 33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 S 33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 S 33 have a pool?
No, 3330 S 33 does not have a pool.
Does 3330 S 33 have accessible units?
No, 3330 S 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 S 33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 S 33 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 S 33 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 S 33 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3330 S 33?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr
Lincoln, NE 68526
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68504
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr
Lincoln, NE 68528
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive
Lincoln, NE 68516
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct
Lincoln, NE 68516
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms
Lincoln Apartments with BalconiesLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hartley
Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity