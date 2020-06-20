2736 Van Dorn

Amenities

Beautiful Executive Rental Home on Van Dorn - This grand 6 bedroom home was built in 1930 and has been a part of the family for generations. It has been well cared throughout the years and has charming characteristics throughout the home. When entering through the foyer, a cozy office sits off to the left and a large living room with fireplace and built in book shelves sits to the right. Through the living room is a gorgeous dining room with french doors opening up to the patio and partially fenced in yard. The L-shaped kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. A half bathroom also is on the main floor. Upstairs are 5 large bedrooms, with either multiple closets or walk in closets in each room. Smaller bedroom also is situated upstairs at the front of the home with natural light streaming in through the windows. The basement includes a home gym, projector and screen set in the living area and mini bar and large laundry room.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water and snow removal.

Yard maintenance and trash are included.

No pets.

This property does not accept Section 8.

*Optional partially furnished

Lease terms negotiable

Call Realty Works for more information or to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214



