Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2736 Van Dorn

2736 Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

2736 Van Dorn Street, Lincoln, NE 68502
Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Beautiful Executive Rental Home on Van Dorn - This grand 6 bedroom home was built in 1930 and has been a part of the family for generations. It has been well cared throughout the years and has charming characteristics throughout the home. When entering through the foyer, a cozy office sits off to the left and a large living room with fireplace and built in book shelves sits to the right. Through the living room is a gorgeous dining room with french doors opening up to the patio and partially fenced in yard. The L-shaped kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. A half bathroom also is on the main floor. Upstairs are 5 large bedrooms, with either multiple closets or walk in closets in each room. Smaller bedroom also is situated upstairs at the front of the home with natural light streaming in through the windows. The basement includes a home gym, projector and screen set in the living area and mini bar and large laundry room.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water and snow removal.
Yard maintenance and trash are included.
No pets.
This property does not accept Section 8.
*Optional partially furnished
Lease terms negotiable
Call Realty Works for more information or to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Van Dorn have any available units?
2736 Van Dorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Van Dorn have?
Some of 2736 Van Dorn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Van Dorn currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Van Dorn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Van Dorn pet-friendly?
No, 2736 Van Dorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 2736 Van Dorn offer parking?
No, 2736 Van Dorn does not offer parking.
Does 2736 Van Dorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Van Dorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Van Dorn have a pool?
No, 2736 Van Dorn does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Van Dorn have accessible units?
No, 2736 Van Dorn does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Van Dorn have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 Van Dorn does not have units with dishwashers.
