2200 Dudley

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

House Available! - This 4 bedroom house comes with lots of space for the price! The front porch is enclosed with secure entry. Kitchen and living areas are spacious and have vintage details throughout! Washer/dryer hookups are upstairs in the bathroom. Hardwood flooring runs through the main floor and second floor of the home and the basement is partially finished! Yard is large and unfenced.

Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.

This property does not accept Section 8.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance.

Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5827207)