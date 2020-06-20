All apartments in Lincoln
2200 Dudley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2200 Dudley

2200 Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Dudley Street, Lincoln, NE 68503
Clinton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
House Available! - This 4 bedroom house comes with lots of space for the price! The front porch is enclosed with secure entry. Kitchen and living areas are spacious and have vintage details throughout! Washer/dryer hookups are upstairs in the bathroom. Hardwood flooring runs through the main floor and second floor of the home and the basement is partially finished! Yard is large and unfenced.
Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.
This property does not accept Section 8.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance.
Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5827207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Dudley have any available units?
2200 Dudley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Dudley have?
Some of 2200 Dudley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Dudley currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Dudley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Dudley pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Dudley is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Dudley offer parking?
No, 2200 Dudley does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Dudley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Dudley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Dudley have a pool?
No, 2200 Dudley does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Dudley have accessible units?
No, 2200 Dudley does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Dudley have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Dudley does not have units with dishwashers.
