1811 Redstone Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1811 Redstone Rd

1811 Redstone Road · (402) 200-8028
Location

1811 Redstone Road, Lincoln, NE 68521

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1811 Redstone Rd · Avail. Aug 3

$1,795

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

1811 Redstone Rd Available 08/03/20 Newer Home in Excellent Family Neighborhood - This is a newer home off 14th and Humphrey. Close to Interstate 80 which provides fast and convenient access anywhere. Located just minutes from new local grocery store, downtown, the Railyard, and Memorial Stadium. It is also located near one of the best elementary schools in Lincoln as well as the premier Fallbrook YMCA. This is a 4 bedroom 4 bath house with beautiful vaulted ceilings, and an open floor plan with a double car attached garage. On the main floor you have the kitchen, living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The basement has 2 bedrooms with master bath and walk in closets attached, a living area, and a laundry room with room for storage. We do not accept pets or section 8 housing assistance.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Redstone Rd have any available units?
1811 Redstone Rd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Redstone Rd have?
Some of 1811 Redstone Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Redstone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Redstone Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Redstone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Redstone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Redstone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Redstone Rd does offer parking.
Does 1811 Redstone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Redstone Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Redstone Rd have a pool?
No, 1811 Redstone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Redstone Rd have accessible units?
No, 1811 Redstone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Redstone Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Redstone Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
