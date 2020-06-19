Amenities

1811 Redstone Rd Available 08/03/20 Newer Home in Excellent Family Neighborhood - This is a newer home off 14th and Humphrey. Close to Interstate 80 which provides fast and convenient access anywhere. Located just minutes from new local grocery store, downtown, the Railyard, and Memorial Stadium. It is also located near one of the best elementary schools in Lincoln as well as the premier Fallbrook YMCA. This is a 4 bedroom 4 bath house with beautiful vaulted ceilings, and an open floor plan with a double car attached garage. On the main floor you have the kitchen, living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The basement has 2 bedrooms with master bath and walk in closets attached, a living area, and a laundry room with room for storage. We do not accept pets or section 8 housing assistance.



(RLNE5709050)