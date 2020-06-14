43 Furnished Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
$860
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of La Vista
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Results within 5 miles of La Vista
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
4 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
12115 William Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to Ameritrade, Oakview Mall and Lakeside Hospital. Private patio or 20-foot deck. Sparkling outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, tanning spa and communal outdoor BBQ.
Results within 10 miles of La Vista
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Omaha
41 Units Available
Whispering Hills
2510 N 109th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$896
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1193 sqft
The best way to enjoy life in Omaha, NE, is from a vibrant community that replicates the indulgent atmosphere of a five-star resort. Whispering Hills Apartments offers that, and much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$635
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
21 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$645
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Old Market
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Torrey Pines
3904 N 153rd Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$900
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1261 sqft
A charming community that's close to schools and parks. On-site amenities include a fitness center, both an indoor and outdoor pool, and lots of green space. Apartments feature balconies or patios as well as fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
40 Units Available
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$780
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1313 sqft
Located in Northwest Omaha and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Twelve different floor plans with luxurious finishes and w/d in home. Seven swimming pools, free fitness classes and putting green.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$620
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Maple Village
9 Units Available
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The West End
13 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.

June 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

La Vista rents increased significantly over the past month

La Vista rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up sharply by 6.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in La Vista stand at $862 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,078 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. La Vista's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    La Vista rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased sharply in La Vista, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. La Vista is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • La Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,078 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 6.3% rise in La Vista.
    • While La Vista's rents rose sharply over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in La Vista than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in La Vista.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

