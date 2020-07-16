20517 E St.

Amenities

BRAND NEW ranch style home in Elkhorn - Be the first to live in this beautiful, ranch style home in Elkhorn near 204th and F Street. Great location! White cabinets in the kitchen, quartz counter-tops and modern grey finishes, including stainless steel kitchen appliances. Separate laundry on main level with washer and dryer hook ups. 4 bedrooms (3 upper and 1 lower) and 3 baths. Double sinks in the master bath and master walk in closet. Finished lower level and large unfinished storage area. Plenty of room, a place for everyone and everything! Must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5740354)