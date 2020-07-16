All apartments in Douglas County
20517 E St.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:37 AM

20517 E St.

20517 E Street · (402) 679-6995
Location

20517 E Street, Douglas County, NE 68022

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20517 E St. · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2544 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW ranch style home in Elkhorn - Be the first to live in this beautiful, ranch style home in Elkhorn near 204th and F Street. Great location! White cabinets in the kitchen, quartz counter-tops and modern grey finishes, including stainless steel kitchen appliances. Separate laundry on main level with washer and dryer hook ups. 4 bedrooms (3 upper and 1 lower) and 3 baths. Double sinks in the master bath and master walk in closet. Finished lower level and large unfinished storage area. Plenty of room, a place for everyone and everything! Must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20517 E St. have any available units?
20517 E St. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20517 E St. currently offering any rent specials?
20517 E St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20517 E St. pet-friendly?
No, 20517 E St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 20517 E St. offer parking?
No, 20517 E St. does not offer parking.
Does 20517 E St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20517 E St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20517 E St. have a pool?
No, 20517 E St. does not have a pool.
Does 20517 E St. have accessible units?
No, 20517 E St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20517 E St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20517 E St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20517 E St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20517 E St. does not have units with air conditioning.
