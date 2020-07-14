All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Tregaron Oaks

1729 Scarborough Dr · (747) 233-1066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE 68123
Southwest Bellevue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-2V · Avail. Aug 14

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 43-2D · Avail. Aug 14

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 13-3M · Avail. Aug 14

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53-2P · Avail. Sep 14

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 35-2Q · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 33-3K · Avail. Sep 14

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tregaron Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
sauna
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located in Bellevue, Tregaron Oaks is an ideal community for those looking for living spaces with countless amenities. These beautiful one and two bedroom apartments perfectly combine privacy and quality. And this unique apartment community provides its tenants with an outdoor pool, sauna, fitness center and plenty of green space for your pets to enjoy. You’ll also have convenient access to shopping, schools, fine restaurants, theatres and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $35
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions and no more than 100lbs total
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: There is a small storage closet in each unit as well as a large storage closet on the decks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tregaron Oaks have any available units?
Tregaron Oaks has 29 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tregaron Oaks have?
Some of Tregaron Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tregaron Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Tregaron Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tregaron Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Tregaron Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Tregaron Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Tregaron Oaks offers parking.
Does Tregaron Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tregaron Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tregaron Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Tregaron Oaks has a pool.
Does Tregaron Oaks have accessible units?
No, Tregaron Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Tregaron Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tregaron Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Tregaron Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tregaron Oaks has units with air conditioning.
