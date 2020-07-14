Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub extra storage ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room sauna 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located in Bellevue, Tregaron Oaks is an ideal community for those looking for living spaces with countless amenities. These beautiful one and two bedroom apartments perfectly combine privacy and quality. And this unique apartment community provides its tenants with an outdoor pool, sauna, fitness center and plenty of green space for your pets to enjoy. You’ll also have convenient access to shopping, schools, fine restaurants, theatres and much more.