Prairie Park Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$350
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 1
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30/month
restrictions: 30 lb Weight Limit
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage; $40/month.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Room