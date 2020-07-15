All apartments in West Fargo
Prairie Park Apartments
Prairie Park Apartments

1318 6th St E · (833) 740-2820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-13 · Avail. Aug 1

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 01-24 · Avail. Sep 1

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
playground
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$350
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 1
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30/month
restrictions: 30 lb Weight Limit
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage; $40/month.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie Park Apartments have any available units?
Prairie Park Apartments has 2 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prairie Park Apartments have?
Some of Prairie Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairie Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairie Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Prairie Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Prairie Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Prairie Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairie Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Prairie Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Prairie Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Prairie Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Prairie Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Prairie Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prairie Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
