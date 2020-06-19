505 28th Avenue North - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Large 2 bedroom --Garden Level-- 5 steps below grade

1 block from Northport shopping center and MAT Bus Route 13

Updates: paint, blinds, ceiling fans, bathtub & surround, vanity, toilet, flooring throughout!

Abundant storage and closets in the apartment

Coin laundry in building (2 Washer & 2 Dryer)

Owner pays: Heat, sewer, water, garbage

Tenant pays electricity

Assigned parking space(s)

Cat OK with pet agreement and additional deposit

NO SMOKING



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check required:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



