505 28th Avenue North - 1

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom --Garden Level-- 5 steps below grade
1 block from Northport shopping center and MAT Bus Route 13
Updates: paint, blinds, ceiling fans, bathtub & surround, vanity, toilet, flooring throughout!
Abundant storage and closets in the apartment
Coin laundry in building (2 Washer & 2 Dryer)
Owner pays: Heat, sewer, water, garbage
Tenant pays electricity
Assigned parking space(s)
Cat OK with pet agreement and additional deposit
NO SMOKING
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor
Background check required:
1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)
Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected.