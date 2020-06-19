All apartments in Fargo
505 28th Avenue North - 1

505 28th Ave N · (701) 232-8453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 28th Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
Northport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bedroom --Garden Level-- 5 steps below grade
1 block from Northport shopping center and MAT Bus Route 13
Updates: paint, blinds, ceiling fans, bathtub & surround, vanity, toilet, flooring throughout!
Abundant storage and closets in the apartment
Coin laundry in building (2 Washer & 2 Dryer)
Owner pays: Heat, sewer, water, garbage
Tenant pays electricity
Assigned parking space(s)
Cat OK with pet agreement and additional deposit
NO SMOKING

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check required:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 28th Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
505 28th Avenue North - 1 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 28th Avenue North - 1 have?
Some of 505 28th Avenue North - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 28th Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
505 28th Avenue North - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 28th Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 505 28th Avenue North - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does 505 28th Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 505 28th Avenue North - 1 does offer parking.
Does 505 28th Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 28th Avenue North - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 28th Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 505 28th Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 505 28th Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 505 28th Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 28th Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 28th Avenue North - 1 has units with dishwashers.
