Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This updated house will make you want to move right in! The back yard & deck will have your friends jealous...washer/dryer included, stainless steel, new carpet and close to schools & shopping. 2 bedrooms (large closet) upstairs & 2 bedrooms down. A must see!