Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated twin home! You will feel at home the second you walk-in. The main level was just repainted and has brand new carpet. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets, counter space and has an eating bar. The dining room looks out over a spacious deck and large yard. The living room is large enough for your friends and family to stop over. The master bed is large and features a Hollywood bath and large closet. The lower level features a huge family room, two nice bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a 3/4 bathroom. You'll enjoy all the mature trees and large back yard. Single stall garage with a parking area.



No pets