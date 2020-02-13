Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This building is located at 2349 Demores Dr S Fargo, ND 58103

We have attractions nearby including schools, convenience stores, restaurants, clinics, and entertainments.



**Get 1 month off and 50' smart TV when you sign a 12 months lease**



Description:



2bed/1bath condo



free lawn/snow maintenance



Water, Sewer, Garbage paid



Balcony



Garage



Dishwasher



Air conditioner



No pets



Rent: $695



Deposit: $500



Availability: Now



Please call 218-227-0000 to setup a showing



RKAK Realty & Property Management, Inc



Email: info@rkakrentals.com



Office: 218-227-0000 or 218-227-0620



(RLNE5044350)