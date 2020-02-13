Amenities
This building is located at 2349 Demores Dr S Fargo, ND 58103
We have attractions nearby including schools, convenience stores, restaurants, clinics, and entertainments.
**Get 1 month off and 50' smart TV when you sign a 12 months lease**
Description:
2bed/1bath condo
free lawn/snow maintenance
Water, Sewer, Garbage paid
Balcony
Garage
Dishwasher
Air conditioner
No pets
Rent: $695
Deposit: $500
Availability: Now
Please call 218-227-0000 to setup a showing
RKAK Realty & Property Management, Inc
Email: info@rkakrentals.com
Office: 218-227-0000 or 218-227-0620
