2349 Demores Dr S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

2349 Demores Dr S

2349 Demores Drive South · (218) 227-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2349 Demores Drive South, Fargo, ND 58103
South High

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Spacious Condo With Balcony!! · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This building is located at 2349 Demores Dr S Fargo, ND 58103
We have attractions nearby including schools, convenience stores, restaurants, clinics, and entertainments.

**Get 1 month off and 50' smart TV when you sign a 12 months lease**

Description:

2bed/1bath condo

free lawn/snow maintenance

Water, Sewer, Garbage paid

Balcony

Garage

Dishwasher

Air conditioner

No pets

_________________________________________

Rent: $695

Deposit: $500

Availability: Now

Please call 218-227-0000 to setup a showing

RKAK Realty & Property Management, Inc

Email: info@rkakrentals.com

Office: 218-227-0000 or 218-227-0620

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Demores Dr S have any available units?
2349 Demores Dr S has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Demores Dr S have?
Some of 2349 Demores Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Demores Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Demores Dr S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Demores Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 2349 Demores Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does 2349 Demores Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 2349 Demores Dr S does offer parking.
Does 2349 Demores Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Demores Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Demores Dr S have a pool?
No, 2349 Demores Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Demores Dr S have accessible units?
No, 2349 Demores Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Demores Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 Demores Dr S has units with dishwashers.
