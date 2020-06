Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4 Bedroom Near NDSU!! - This nice 4 bedroom house is conveniently located near NDSU Campus. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, offstreet parking with ally access as well as a single driveway in front of the house, washer/dryer, and lawn/snow included with rent!! Available May 1st!



