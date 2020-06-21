All apartments in Fargo
1449 10th Avenue North

1449 10th St N · (701) 232-8453
Location

1449 10th St N, Fargo, ND 58102
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Cozy 5 bed 3 bath house a few blocks east of NDSU. Excellent condition!
800 sf on main floor plus 600 sf finished in basement.
All windows updated recently.
2 stall garage!!
Upper floor: Bedroom, half bath
Main floor: 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, pantry, living room, dining room
Basement: 2 bedrooms, kitchen, 3/4 bath, huge family room
tenants pay all utilities (xcel - gas/elect, City -water, sewer, garbage)

**pics are from prior vacancy.

NO smoking

Tenants pay all utilities, lawn and snow care.

1 year lease from July 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check required:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

