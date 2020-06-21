1449 10th Avenue North

Amenities
Cozy 5 bed 3 bath house a few blocks east of NDSU. Excellent condition!
800 sf on main floor plus 600 sf finished in basement.
All windows updated recently.
2 stall garage!!
Upper floor: Bedroom, half bath
Main floor: 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, pantry, living room, dining room
Basement: 2 bedrooms, kitchen, 3/4 bath, huge family room
tenants pay all utilities (xcel - gas/elect, City -water, sewer, garbage)
**pics are from prior vacancy.
NO smoking
Tenants pay all utilities, lawn and snow care.
1 year lease from July 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor
Background check required:
1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)
Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available