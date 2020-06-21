1449 10th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Cozy 5 bed 3 bath house a few blocks east of NDSU. Excellent condition!

800 sf on main floor plus 600 sf finished in basement.

All windows updated recently.

2 stall garage!!

Upper floor: Bedroom, half bath

Main floor: 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, pantry, living room, dining room

Basement: 2 bedrooms, kitchen, 3/4 bath, huge family room

tenants pay all utilities (xcel - gas/elect, City -water, sewer, garbage)



**pics are from prior vacancy.



NO smoking



Tenants pay all utilities, lawn and snow care.



1 year lease from July 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check required:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



