1408 10th Street North Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House! - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house close to NDSU!! Double garage and is available August 1. App Fee: $40 each *Approved Pets Welcome with a Pet Fee* Call or email today for a showing! River Rock Property ; 701-639-4900 ; rent@rrfargo.com *We do require a credit score of around 585, and total gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent. If you're not quite there for those, we do accept cosigners. We also require for all occupants 18 and older to pass criminal and rental background checks with no felonies in the last 5 years, no evictions, no outstanding balances to landlords or utility companies.* Tenant responsible for all utilities including lawn/snow.



