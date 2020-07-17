All apartments in Fargo
1408 10th Street North
1408 10th Street North

1408 10th Street North · (701) 639-4900
Location

1408 10th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
Washington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1408 10th Street North · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1408 10th Street North Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House! - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house close to NDSU!! Double garage and is available August 1. App Fee: $40 each *Approved Pets Welcome with a Pet Fee* Call or email today for a showing! River Rock Property ; 701-639-4900 ; rent@rrfargo.com *We do require a credit score of around 585, and total gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent. If you're not quite there for those, we do accept cosigners. We also require for all occupants 18 and older to pass criminal and rental background checks with no felonies in the last 5 years, no evictions, no outstanding balances to landlords or utility companies.* Tenant responsible for all utilities including lawn/snow.

(RLNE5854907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 10th Street North have any available units?
1408 10th Street North has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
Is 1408 10th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
1408 10th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 10th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 10th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 1408 10th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 1408 10th Street North offers parking.
Does 1408 10th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 10th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 10th Street North have a pool?
No, 1408 10th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 1408 10th Street North have accessible units?
No, 1408 10th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 10th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 10th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 10th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 10th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
