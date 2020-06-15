All apartments in Fargo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1257 12th Street North

1257 12th Street North · (701) 232-8453
Location

1257 12th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2246 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NDSU - 6 bed 3 bath house

Walk to NDSU - behind The TURF on 12th St.

Bilevel house w/ tons of parking and alley access. large bedrooms

Upper: 3 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, family room
Lower 3 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, 2- 3/4 baths, living room & Utility/Laundry room

Tenants pay all utilities - sewer, water, garbage, heat, and lights.

No smoking

1 year lease from June 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

