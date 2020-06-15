1257 12th Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NDSU - 6 bed 3 bath house



Walk to NDSU - behind The TURF on 12th St.



Bilevel house w/ tons of parking and alley access. large bedrooms



Upper: 3 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, family room

Lower 3 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, 2- 3/4 baths, living room & Utility/Laundry room



Tenants pay all utilities - sewer, water, garbage, heat, and lights.



No smoking



1 year lease from June 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



