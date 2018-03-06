1022 1st St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rose garden home, 3 bdr / 2 bath & a rose garden - Property Id: 17389



3 bdr / 2 bath northside home. Plus, bonus room w/closet, desk nook, & egress window. Also, front porch, two living rooms, dining room, attic loft area, pantry, and laundry chute. 1872 sq ft. Under a mile from NDSU. One block from Horace Man Elementary and mile from Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary. Few blocks from bus routes, Sanford Hospital, Broadway, parks, river trail & St Mary's Cathedral. Garage & driveway for off-street parking. Newly painted interior, newly remodeled basement, and new windows in March. Woodwork throughout the home. Three season porch. Washer/dryer on-site. Fenced yard on three sides. Beautiful gardens including approx. 15 rose bushes, many perennials, a cherry tree, large rhubarb plants, and room for a vegetable garden. Yard also has two large pine trees. Good neighborhood w/mix of young adults, families & elderly. No pets. No smoking. Background/credit check. Avail Jun 07. northsidehouse4rent@gmail.com for viewing appt.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816364)