Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1022 1st St N

1022 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1022 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Downtown Fargo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rose garden home, 3 bdr / 2 bath & a rose garden - Property Id: 17389

3 bdr / 2 bath northside home. Plus, bonus room w/closet, desk nook, & egress window. Also, front porch, two living rooms, dining room, attic loft area, pantry, and laundry chute. 1872 sq ft. Under a mile from NDSU. One block from Horace Man Elementary and mile from Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary. Few blocks from bus routes, Sanford Hospital, Broadway, parks, river trail & St Mary's Cathedral. Garage & driveway for off-street parking. Newly painted interior, newly remodeled basement, and new windows in March. Woodwork throughout the home. Three season porch. Washer/dryer on-site. Fenced yard on three sides. Beautiful gardens including approx. 15 rose bushes, many perennials, a cherry tree, large rhubarb plants, and room for a vegetable garden. Yard also has two large pine trees. Good neighborhood w/mix of young adults, families & elderly. No pets. No smoking. Background/credit check. Avail Jun 07. northsidehouse4rent@gmail.com for viewing appt.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17389
Property Id 17389

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

