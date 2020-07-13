Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Youngsville, NC with parking

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Village of Youngsville
418-B Hampton Lane, Youngsville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
812 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Online rental payment available. 24-hour maintenance. Close to Falls Lake State Recreation Area for a nature getaway.
Results within 1 mile of Youngsville

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Youngsville
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
17 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1221 Barnford Mill Road
1221 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
2632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
20 Longwood Drive
20 Longwood Drive, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2075 sqft
Beautiful home in an established neighborhood. Over 1 acre with a fenced in backyard. Front porch and covered deck. Close to amenities. A must see. Home is vacant, call owner to schedule an appointment at 973.294.1320

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1329 Barnford Mill Road
1329 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
2282 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
913 Townes Park Street
913 Townes Park Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1575 sqft
Townhome in Renaissance Area of Wake Forest. In walking distance to Historic Downtown. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings. Design kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, gas range, tile black splash.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Heritage
1304 Marshall Farm Street
1304 Marshall Farm Street, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,545
3415 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in highly desirable Heritage Golf Community. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances. Separate office, formal dining, family room w/ gas log FP.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
407 West Cedar Avenue
407 West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District 3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo) $1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer) No HOA Dogs ok! No restrictions.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1648 Silo Point Drive
1648 Silo Point Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2325 sqft
Stunning 2,325 sq ft.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
341 Hammond Oak Lane
341 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1714 sqft
341 Hammond Oak Lane Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome w/ 2 car garage in Heritage! - Beautiful 3BD/2.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
715 S Wingate Street
715 South Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light.

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
808 Old Ash Court
808 Old Ash Court, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2031 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
413 Hammond Oak Lane
413 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1788 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in heart of Heritage. Cozy family room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen w/ brand new refrigerator, granite countertops and gas range. Separate dining room and breakfast nook.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1400 Green Mountain Drive
1400 Green Mountain Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2725 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!Stunning 4 bedrooms/3 full baths 2 car garare in Bowling Green/Wake forest. Formal living with delux coffeed ceiling and seperate dining rooms, kitchen open to family room, 4 bedrooms and a huge Bonus/ loft area.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
125 E Oak Avenue
125 East Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
820 sqft
Nice smaller home near historic Wake Forest.
Results within 10 miles of Youngsville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Youngsville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Youngsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

