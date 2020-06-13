/
youngsville
84 Apartments for rent in Youngsville, NC📍
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$941
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
Heritage
941 Alba Rose Lane
941 Alba Rose Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3500 sqft
941 Alba Rose Lane Available 06/26/20 Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for
75 Crooked Creek Run
75 Crooked Creek Run, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1164 sqft
Homes for rent in Louisburg NC - 75 Crooked Creek Run - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Well Water Pet Frienldy - please read over Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE5657886)
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1732 sqft
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue Available 06/15/20 Upgrades throughout this 3 Bedroom Heritage Townhome - Beautiful!! well maintained home in great community! Hardwoods 1st Floor. Keeping Room with fireplace open to kitchen.
445 Marlowe Dr.
445 Marlowe Dr, Franklin County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment in Youngsville - Property Id: 170227 1 bedroom apartment available for quiet individual. Granite, stainless, hardwood and laundry. Like new 2nd story space includes all utilities.
347 W Oak Ave Apt A
347 West Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 07/15/20 This quaint townhome is located on the 1st Floor with private entrance! Situated just a short drive from Joyner Park, this Wake Forest beauty will be ready for a mid July move in.
Northeast
418 N Allen Rd
418 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home near downtown Wake Forest!!! Available for immediate move in, this charming ranch style home is perfect for you! With spacious bedrooms, large living area and a big yard this house has everything you need to make it your
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.
209 Amaryllis Way
209 Amaryllis Way, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1827 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Northeast
416 North Allen Road
416 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1309 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. Awesome Cape Cod 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is close to Downtown Wake Forest, restaurants, shopping mall & parks including Joyner Park.
Northeast
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.
1201 Barnford Mill Road
1201 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2396 sqft
Like New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! First floor bedroom and full bath. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. 3 bedrooms upstairs with aloft! Nice screen porch and a flat fenced backyard for all your outdoor activity.
120 E Vernon Ave
120 East Vernon Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1204 sqft
Large all brick home with huge backyard and two front porch swings. This home has a storage building and paved private parking. The interior has been newly repainted and washer & dryer in unit.
1612 Pasture Hills Drive
1612 Pasture Hills Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
2261 sqft
Beautiful, better than new home in trendy Wake Forest. Rocking chair front porch screened back porch and second floor balcony! Windows everywhere, open kitchen to family room, pantry, stainless and granite kitchen with gas stove.
945 Federal House Avenue
945 Federal House Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3230 sqft
Meticulously & very well maintained home located in desired Wake Forest neighborhood. Home boast many upgrades and features throughout. First floor includes: hardwoods throughout except for kitchen, SS appliances & granite counter-tops in kitchen.
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1739 sqft
Available 6/10.
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.
824 Sunshade Creek Drive
824 Sunshade Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2464 sqft
This 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a master down and amassive loft on the second floor is immaculate. Upgrades galore, inc. all new upgraded lighting, overhead storage in the 2 car garage.
540 Elm Avenue
540 East Elm Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1615 sqft
Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Youngsville, the median rent is $580 for a studio, $717 for a 1-bedroom, $828 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,079 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Youngsville, check out our monthly Youngsville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Youngsville area include Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Duke University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Youngsville from include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Apex.
