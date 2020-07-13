Apartment List
12 Apartments under $700 for rent in Winston-Salem, NC

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
26 Units Available
Ardmore
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 07:47am
18 Units Available
Town and Country Estates
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Parkway Place Apartments
114 Penner St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Winston
2400 Ivy Ave
2400 Ivy Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
1 Bedroom Duplex Situated In Front of Blum Park - 1 bedroom 1 bath ready for you! Front deck area with view of Blum Park. Spacious living room. Plank flooring throughout most of home. HVAC system. Appliances include refrigerator and stove.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5470 Shattalon Drive Apt. 9-D
5470 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
810 sqft
Shattalon Terrace Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that are a cozy place to call home. Here at Shattalon Terrace you will be located only moments away from your favorite restaurants, great entertainment and awesome shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
668 BRENT STREET
668 Brent Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
- THIS GROUND LEVEL DUPLEX APARTMENT IS IN GOOD CONDITION INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS; EAT-IN KITCHEN; BASEMENT IS UNFINISHED BUT WITH GOOD STORAGE; NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (RLNE3524770)

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Retnuh Hills
222 motor rd - 7
222 Motor Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$640
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 motor rd - 7 in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
North Carolina School of the Arts
203 Haled Street
203 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Charming 2BR/1BA Minutes from UNCSA, Downtown Winston-Salem! - 2BR/1BA Home Convenient to UNCSA, Downtown Winston-Salem! Hardwood floors. Recently remodeled bathroom with 5' shower. New 14" of attic insulation for energy efficiency.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
East Winston
127 North Cleveland Avenue - 1, 127
127 North Cleveland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$450
602 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors, central air and appliances.

July 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Winston-Salem Rent Report. Winston-Salem rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winston-Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winston-Salem rent trends were flat over the past month

Winston-Salem rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winston-Salem stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Winston-Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Winston-Salem, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Winston-Salem rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Winston-Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winston-Salem is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winston-Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Winston-Salem's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winston-Salem than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Winston-Salem.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

