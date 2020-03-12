Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath modular home available for rent in the Rock Springs/North Lincoln School Districts. Spacious living room. Great counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. Separate Laundry Room. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. There is a fenced in yard and a small storage building. This house is listed in a great location. Just minutes from everything in Denver and the public boat launch to Lake Norman off Burton Ln. Small dog ok with non-refundable $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per person. Credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7677 Lakehaven Drive have any available units?
7677 Lakehaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7677 Lakehaven Drive have?
Some of 7677 Lakehaven Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7677 Lakehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7677 Lakehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7677 Lakehaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7677 Lakehaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7677 Lakehaven Drive offer parking?
No, 7677 Lakehaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7677 Lakehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7677 Lakehaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7677 Lakehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 7677 Lakehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7677 Lakehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 7677 Lakehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7677 Lakehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7677 Lakehaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7677 Lakehaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7677 Lakehaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)