7677 Lakehaven Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath modular home available for rent in the Rock Springs/North Lincoln School Districts. Spacious living room. Great counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. Separate Laundry Room. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. There is a fenced in yard and a small storage building. This house is listed in a great location. Just minutes from everything in Denver and the public boat launch to Lake Norman off Burton Ln. Small dog ok with non-refundable $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per person. Credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process.