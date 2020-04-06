All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

604 Circle Trace Road

604 Circle Trace Road · No Longer Available
Location

604 Circle Trace Road, Wesley Chapel, NC 28110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Stately home, conveniently located close to Wesley Chapel shops and restaurants, with great Union County schools. House has welcoming covered front sitting porch. First floor has beautiful wood laminate floors; large kitchen has center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Open floor plan with spacious family room w wood burning fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms; living room is ideal to use as office if prefer. Laundry/mudroom leads to large garage w lots of storage and work area. Huge deck overlooks fenced back yard and very private wooded area in back of house. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath with garden tub and separate shower. 2nd floor also has hallway bath and 3 additional bedrooms, including enormous bonus room that can be used as bedroom or as entertainment/play area. Community playground and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Circle Trace Road have any available units?
604 Circle Trace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, NC.
What amenities does 604 Circle Trace Road have?
Some of 604 Circle Trace Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Circle Trace Road currently offering any rent specials?
604 Circle Trace Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Circle Trace Road pet-friendly?
No, 604 Circle Trace Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 604 Circle Trace Road offer parking?
Yes, 604 Circle Trace Road does offer parking.
Does 604 Circle Trace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Circle Trace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Circle Trace Road have a pool?
No, 604 Circle Trace Road does not have a pool.
Does 604 Circle Trace Road have accessible units?
No, 604 Circle Trace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Circle Trace Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Circle Trace Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Circle Trace Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Circle Trace Road does not have units with air conditioning.
