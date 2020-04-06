604 Circle Trace Road

Amenities

Stately home, conveniently located close to Wesley Chapel shops and restaurants, with great Union County schools. House has welcoming covered front sitting porch. First floor has beautiful wood laminate floors; large kitchen has center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Open floor plan with spacious family room w wood burning fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms; living room is ideal to use as office if prefer. Laundry/mudroom leads to large garage w lots of storage and work area. Huge deck overlooks fenced back yard and very private wooded area in back of house. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath with garden tub and separate shower. 2nd floor also has hallway bath and 3 additional bedrooms, including enormous bonus room that can be used as bedroom or as entertainment/play area. Community playground and walking trails.