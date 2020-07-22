Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Wendell, NC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wendell offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an...

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1025 Holly Pointe Dr.
1025 Holly Pointe Drive, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
1025 Holly Pointe Dr. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 BR/2 BA Wendell Home $1275/mo.
Results within 1 mile of Wendell

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
295 Douglas Falls Dr
295 Douglas Falls Dr, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1820 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Home in Wendell Falls Available NOW! - Wendell Falls is a highly sought after neighborhood just 15 mins from Raleigh and an endless amount of neighborhood amenities! This beautiful home features an open concept on the main level
Results within 5 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
7 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$941
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 Sweet Charm Lane
1305 Sweet Charm Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1336 sqft
Adorable home available for early September move in. One story ranch home with fenced in yard. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen includes all appliances. Washer and dryer not included (hook ups available). Sorry, no Pets.

1 of 9

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
125 Woodson Drive
125 Woodson Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1212 sqft
Ready to move in, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, all appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Daycare, doctors office, Riverwood elementary and middleschool in the subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
22 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$870
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
8 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,091
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Municipal Park
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1431 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
5 Units Available
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR! Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Neuse
115 Oakdale Ave.
115 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
115 Oakdale Ave.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Hedingham
5333 Cog Hill Court
5333 Cog Hill Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
5333 Cog Hill Court Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhome in Popular Hedingham Community - No maintenance, end unit townhome backs to the 7th hole of Hedingham Golf Course! Interior is in immaculate condition featuring a spacious family room with a

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Community Park
228 Breezewood Lane
228 Breezewood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
228 Breezewood Lane Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1/20 Accepting Applications NOW! Pretty Clayton Ranch Home 3Bed/2Bath - Conveniently located to all things Clayton..

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4220 Old Brick Court
4220 Old Brick Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
4220 Old Brick Court Available 08/05/20 Nice and Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in NE Raleigh w/ Fenced In Yard and 1st Floor Master! - This property is located conveniently to Raleigh and Knightdale.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Road, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3118 sqft
One of a kind ranch home in the Horse Shoe Farm Nature Preserve. Boasts 4 spacious bedrooms,3 baths, approx 3,118 square feet. Breath taking foyer with dining room on one side, office area on the other, both include gorgeous chandeliers.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5903 Neuse Wood Drive
5903 Neuse Wood Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1608 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse just seconds from 540, 401 and US1, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. With an open layout, large kitchen with island, gas logs in living room and large master suite. Laundry room w/Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1505 Oxleymare Drive
1505 Oxleymare Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1178 sqft
Well kept, dual master/two bedroom town home offers lots of flexibility. Modern, open floor plan. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each have a large, walk-in closet and private bath. Half bath is downstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hedingham
2207 Whistling Straits Way
2207 Whistling Straits Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/21! Townhome 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Hedingham Golf, tennis, swimCommunity with Ponds, Walking Trails & Club House. Family room w/built-insflanking Gas log Fireplace. Cathedral Ceiling in Master Suite, Private baths in bothbedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Wendell, NC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wendell offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Wendell. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wendell can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

