apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
155 Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
42 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$981
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
65 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,335
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Piper Glen Estates
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1999 sqft
Recently renovated units are air conditioned and smoke-free. Go high tech with key fob access. Community contains coffee bar and media room. Lots of shopping and dining options at nearby Stonecrest Shopping Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Whiteoak
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,184
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
52 Units Available
Ballantyne West
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1471 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
36 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
28 Units Available
Provincetowne
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
25 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
21 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
58 Units Available
Pinery West
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1339 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
32 Units Available
Whiteoak
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,339
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
208 Units Available
The Court at Redstone
3000 Fast Lane, India Hook, SC
Studio
$1,040
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$892
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
