All apartments in Weddington
Find more places like 404 Lacebark Elm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weddington, NC
/
404 Lacebark Elm
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

404 Lacebark Elm

404 Lacebark Elm Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Weddington
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

404 Lacebark Elm Ct, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Grand Estate Home in Matthews for Lease - This home has barely been lived in. Built in 2018, this property has stunning architectural details, large, open spaces, custom fixtures and more! The living room and kitchen have an open floor plan, grand center island and recessed lighting. Master bedroom comes with new bedroom furniture that fits the space perfectly. Master bath is serene and spa like. Bonus room and secondary bedrooms are all great size with walk in closets and full bathrooms to compliment. This is a rare find and will not last long.

(RLNE5397083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Lacebark Elm have any available units?
404 Lacebark Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 404 Lacebark Elm have?
Some of 404 Lacebark Elm's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Lacebark Elm currently offering any rent specials?
404 Lacebark Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Lacebark Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Lacebark Elm is pet friendly.
Does 404 Lacebark Elm offer parking?
No, 404 Lacebark Elm does not offer parking.
Does 404 Lacebark Elm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Lacebark Elm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Lacebark Elm have a pool?
No, 404 Lacebark Elm does not have a pool.
Does 404 Lacebark Elm have accessible units?
No, 404 Lacebark Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Lacebark Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Lacebark Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Lacebark Elm have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Lacebark Elm does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Weddington 3 BedroomsWeddington Apartments with Garage
Weddington Apartments with Washer-DryerWeddington Dog Friendly Apartments
Weddington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SC
Statesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University