404 Lacebark Elm

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Grand Estate Home in Matthews for Lease - This home has barely been lived in. Built in 2018, this property has stunning architectural details, large, open spaces, custom fixtures and more! The living room and kitchen have an open floor plan, grand center island and recessed lighting. Master bedroom comes with new bedroom furniture that fits the space perfectly. Master bath is serene and spa like. Bonus room and secondary bedrooms are all great size with walk in closets and full bathrooms to compliment. This is a rare find and will not last long.



(RLNE5397083)