110 Cambridge Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

110 Cambridge Drive - 110 Cambridge Drive is a 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home. There is a dining room and a living room with a fireplace. The kitchen includes the microwave, dishwasher and electric stove. The laundry area has appliance hook ups. The home has a deck, porch, and a double car garage.There is central air and an electric heat pump. Pets are subject to approval.

Directions: Right Berkeley. Left 70 W. Exit William St. Left Fedelon Trail. Right Salem Church Rd. Left Buck Swamp Rd. Right Perkins Rd. Left April Lane. Right Cambridge Dr.



