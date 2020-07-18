All apartments in Wayne County
Find more places like 110 Cambridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wayne County, NC
/
110 Cambridge Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

110 Cambridge Dr

110 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

110 Cambridge Drive, Wayne County, NC 27530

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
110 Cambridge Drive - 110 Cambridge Drive is a 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home. There is a dining room and a living room with a fireplace. The kitchen includes the microwave, dishwasher and electric stove. The laundry area has appliance hook ups. The home has a deck, porch, and a double car garage.There is central air and an electric heat pump. Pets are subject to approval.
Directions: Right Berkeley. Left 70 W. Exit William St. Left Fedelon Trail. Right Salem Church Rd. Left Buck Swamp Rd. Right Perkins Rd. Left April Lane. Right Cambridge Dr.

(RLNE5896592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Cambridge Dr have any available units?
110 Cambridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayne County, NC.
What amenities does 110 Cambridge Dr have?
Some of 110 Cambridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Cambridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
110 Cambridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Cambridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Cambridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 110 Cambridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 110 Cambridge Dr offers parking.
Does 110 Cambridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Cambridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Cambridge Dr have a pool?
No, 110 Cambridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 110 Cambridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 110 Cambridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Cambridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Cambridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Cambridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Cambridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd
Goldsboro, NC 27534
Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd
Goldsboro, NC 27534

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCGreenville, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCKinston, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCDunn, NCRolesville, NCTarboro, NC
Ayden, NCNashville, NCWinterville, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHalf Moon, NCLillington, NCPiney Green, NCHope Mills, NCRiver Bend, NCWashington, NCSneads Ferry, NCBrices Creek, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
North Carolina State University at Raleigh