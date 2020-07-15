/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:21 PM
20 Accessible Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES LEASING JULY 2020!Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
7420 N Rea Park Lane
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1775 sqft
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any.
Results within 10 miles of Waxhaw
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
$
9 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1405 sqft
Winter Storage Specials! Hurry in today for our LOOK-N-Lease Admin & App fees special, $500 and 1-Month Free* Select units.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
233 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1434 sqft
Move-in by 7/31 and get TWO MONTHS FREE!!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Piper Glen Estates
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1999 sqft
Recently renovated units are air conditioned and smoke-free. Go high tech with key fob access. Community contains coffee bar and media room. Lots of shopping and dining options at nearby Stonecrest Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Whiteoak
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,052
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Touchstone Village
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$928
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Wessex Square
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,285
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 PM
$
24 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 PM
17 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
$
8 Units Available
Olde Providence South
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1167 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
32 Units Available
Whiteoak
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
204 Units Available
The Court at Redstone
3000 Fast Lane, India Hook, SC
Studio
$1,040
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Provincetowne
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with custom finishes and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, yoga studio and billiards table. Within a short distance of I-485 for convenient transportation. Near Ballantyne Country Club.
