All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 2019 Dunsmore Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
2019 Dunsmore Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

2019 Dunsmore Ln

2019 Dunsmore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2019 Dunsmore Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Waxhaw home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a 1 car garage. Sweet Wood Burning Fireplace in great room. Open Kitchen with White Appliances - Lots of counter space - Nice functional Island. Extra Large Mud room right off Kitchen leading to garage. Upstairs - Huge Bonus / Loft area. Spectacular Master bath room is completely gorgeous. All secondary bedrooms and big. Good Schools. Very close to downtown Waxhaw and lots of shopping and restaurants.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Dunsmore Ln have any available units?
2019 Dunsmore Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2019 Dunsmore Ln have?
Some of 2019 Dunsmore Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Dunsmore Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Dunsmore Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Dunsmore Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Dunsmore Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Dunsmore Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Dunsmore Ln offers parking.
Does 2019 Dunsmore Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Dunsmore Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Dunsmore Ln have a pool?
No, 2019 Dunsmore Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Dunsmore Ln have accessible units?
No, 2019 Dunsmore Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Dunsmore Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Dunsmore Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Dunsmore Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2019 Dunsmore Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University