2019 Dunsmore Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautiful Waxhaw home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a 1 car garage. Sweet Wood Burning Fireplace in great room. Open Kitchen with White Appliances - Lots of counter space - Nice functional Island. Extra Large Mud room right off Kitchen leading to garage. Upstairs - Huge Bonus / Loft area. Spectacular Master bath room is completely gorgeous. All secondary bedrooms and big. Good Schools. Very close to downtown Waxhaw and lots of shopping and restaurants.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).