accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
31 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Results within 5 miles of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
19 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1307 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Northridge Crossings
2901 Calliope Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1463 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include washer/dryer connections, built-in bookcases and eat-in kitchen. Community features car care center, bark park and clothes care center. Restaurants and shopping located within walking distance.
Results within 10 miles of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Lynn Lake Apartment Homes
6500 Paces Arbor Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1136 sqft
Surrounded by tall trees and natural charm, Lynn Lake Apartments provides the quiet luxury of country living with the city conveniences that you desire in North Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1478 sqft
This community offers luxury amenities, such as a massage parlor, gym, pool, concierge and putting green. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Property is just steps away from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,349
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1271 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
44 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,216
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
40 Units Available
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful property borders Lake Lynn and is a short drive from Stonehenge Market. The pet-friendly community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
23 Units Available
Camden Overlook
4703 Summit Overlook Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1429 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy the onsite game room, yoga studio, swimming pool, and many other amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated. The property is just minutes from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$902
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1363 sqft
Spacious interiors boast walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community features tennis courts, pool, fire pits, and dog park. Near the I-540 beltline in North Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Cumberland Cove
3110 Hidden Pond Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
Come home to Cumberland Cove located in Raleigh, NC, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle. Our community is east of Hwy 50 on Ray Rd and is a short commute to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,079
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Arbor Crest
5825 Pointer Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arbors at North Hills Apartments is located in the heart of North Raleigh and is just minutes from everything the Triangle has to offer.Shopping centers and major restaurants are located within walking distance of our community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1431 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sailboat Bay Apartments
3221 Lynn Ridge Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a beautiful pool and sundeck, recycling center, and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments include fireplaces, walk-in closets and designer paint schemes. Lake Lynn, Stonehenge Market and the Cinemark theater are nearby.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1480 sqft
Hawthorne Glen at Strickland offers luxury apartments in a variety of floor plans. Amenities include ceiling fans, dishwashers, fireplaces and granite counters. Many units also have walk-in closets and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
11 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
14 Units Available
NorthCity 6
6350 Terra Verde Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,141
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1344 sqft
Located minutes away from North Hills Luxury Shopping Center and biking trails of Eastgate Park. Homes feature high ceilings, designer kitchens and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
10 Units Available
Millbrook
2121 Paces Forest Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1136 sqft
Millbrook Apartments offers newly renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in Raleigh's destination shopping and entertainment district, North Hills.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
75 Units Available
Regatta at Lake Lynn
3000 Inland Trl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1024 sqft
Near Lake Lynn Watershed Project. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic pools, playground and 24-hour gym. Walk to Lake Lynn's 60 acres of space. Pet-friendly.
