Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home. Newly renovated, this home has stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the home, spacious garden tub and walk in closet in the master bedroom and a walk around deck with spacious backyard in the back!