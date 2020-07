Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Adorable 2 bed 1 bath farmhouse with tons of character! You will love the original hardwood floors, wood walls, and ceiling. Freshly painted. Full bath has been updated. Kitchen has electric range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Dining Room. Spacious living room. sitting area/ sunroom. Washer/Dryer included! Two-car attached carport. Lawn Maintenance and Trash Pick-up included! New Roof. You will love the location and setting of this home!