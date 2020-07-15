All apartments in Transylvania County
Find more places like 89 Rocky Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Transylvania County, NC
/
89 Rocky Ridge Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

89 Rocky Ridge Road

89 Rocky Ridge Rd · (828) 883-9895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

89 Rocky Ridge Rd, Transylvania County, NC 28768

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 89 Rocky Ridge Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
89 Rocky Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 - 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Knob Creek on a quiet street. Has a private, screened porch. Garage and great storage in a partially-finished basement.

You must first apply to the rental program and be approved before we can schedule to show you available properties. If you are not already viewing this property on our website, please visit www.fisherrealtync.com to apply. Click on the PROPERTY SEARCH tab and then the LONG TERM RENTALS tab. From there, you can select the available home you like and apply. It is necessary for each person 18+ who will occupy the home to apply separately. Once your application is approved, we will contact you to schedule a time to show you available properties that meet your criteria.

(RLNE5845689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Rocky Ridge Road have any available units?
89 Rocky Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 89 Rocky Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
89 Rocky Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Rocky Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Rocky Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 89 Rocky Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 89 Rocky Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 89 Rocky Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Rocky Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Rocky Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 89 Rocky Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 89 Rocky Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 89 Rocky Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Rocky Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Rocky Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Rocky Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Rocky Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 89 Rocky Ridge Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCBaldwin, GAWeaverville, NCParker, SCWade Hampton, SC
Slater-Marietta, SCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCMorristown, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity