jackson county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Jackson County, NC📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Cane Creek Road
202 Cane Creek Road, Jackson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
202 Cane Creek Road Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath home only a couple miles from WCU off Old Cullowhee Road - Cute older 2 bedroom 1 bath home is available mid to late July.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1418 S River Rd
1418 South River Road, Webster, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2456 sqft
3 BR 2BA Webster Township - Large 2 story farmhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus office, family room, many recent updates include new kitchen, paint, utility bldg. Walk to Tuckasegee River. NO PETS, NO Students. UNFURNISHED- First & Security.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
69 Magnolia St (Upstairs)
69 Magnolia St, Sylva, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Older but Good Condition 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Downtown Sylva Area near Chipper Curve - This older 2 bedroom 1 bath home is the upstairs apartment of a duplex. The Home is heated by baseboard heat, is on city Water & Sewer, and is Carpeted.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1239 East Fork
1239 E Fork Rd, Jackson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
945 sqft
1239 East Fork Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home on E Fork off 441 S. Older home but incredibly well maintained! - This cute old homestead is well maintained, recently updated kitchen and bath in 2015, Granite Counter tops. Brand New Carpet.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
231 Song of the South
231 Song of the South Lane, Jackson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
231 Song of the South Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Whittier close to Harrah's - COVID-19 UPDATE! Please do not travel from out of town to view the property.
Results within 5 miles of Jackson County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
19 OWL PINE
19 Owl Pine Lane, Highlands, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Our rates - 4-1 to 8-31 Weekend (3-night minimum) $600 Week $1200 Month $3600 9-1 to 12-31Weekend (3-night minimum) $900 Week $1800 Month$5500 Lovely 4 bedroom mountain home located less than 2 miles from downtown Highlands, NC.
Results within 10 miles of Jackson County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Short Street
45 Short Street, Waynesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1463 sqft
Live the quiet life with whole home perks just a block away from Main Street in Downtown Waynesville.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
927 Franklin Grove Church Rd
927 Franklin Grove Church Road, Swain County, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
927 Franklin Grove Church Rd Available 08/10/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Trailer-ALL Utilities Included! Located in Bryson City-close to Casino - 1 BR 1 BA Trailer in Small Park. Comes with Fridge,Stove & Stackable Washer & Dryer. Central Heat & Air.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson County area include Furman, Greenville Technical College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Knoxville, Greenville, Asheville, Greer, and Simpsonville have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Knoxville, TNGreenville, SCAsheville, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCMaryville, TNAnderson, SC
Easley, SCSeymour, TNPowdersville, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCBaldwin, GAWeaverville, NCParker, SCWade Hampton, SC