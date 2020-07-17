Amenities

4361 East Fork Road - 2 BR, 1 BA private cabin. Wood floors and walls, custom doors. Includes washer and dryer. Rocking chair porch.



You must first apply to the rental program and be approved before we can schedule to show you available properties. If you are not already viewing this property on our website, please visit www.fisherrealtync.com to apply. Click on the PROPERTY SEARCH tab and then the LONG TERM RENTALS tab. From there, you can select the available home you like and apply. It is necessary for each person 18+ who will occupy the home to apply separately. Once your application is approved, we will contact you to schedule a time to show you available properties that meet your criteria.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889095)