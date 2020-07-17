All apartments in Transylvania County
Transylvania County, NC
4361 East Fork Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4361 East Fork Road

4361 East Fork Road · (828) 883-9895
Location

4361 East Fork Road, Transylvania County, NC 28712

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4361 East Fork Road · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4361 East Fork Road - 2 BR, 1 BA private cabin. Wood floors and walls, custom doors. Includes washer and dryer. Rocking chair porch.

You must first apply to the rental program and be approved before we can schedule to show you available properties. If you are not already viewing this property on our website, please visit www.fisherrealtync.com to apply. Click on the PROPERTY SEARCH tab and then the LONG TERM RENTALS tab. From there, you can select the available home you like and apply. It is necessary for each person 18+ who will occupy the home to apply separately. Once your application is approved, we will contact you to schedule a time to show you available properties that meet your criteria.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 East Fork Road have any available units?
4361 East Fork Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4361 East Fork Road currently offering any rent specials?
4361 East Fork Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 East Fork Road pet-friendly?
No, 4361 East Fork Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Transylvania County.
Does 4361 East Fork Road offer parking?
No, 4361 East Fork Road does not offer parking.
Does 4361 East Fork Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4361 East Fork Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 East Fork Road have a pool?
No, 4361 East Fork Road does not have a pool.
Does 4361 East Fork Road have accessible units?
No, 4361 East Fork Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 East Fork Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4361 East Fork Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4361 East Fork Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4361 East Fork Road does not have units with air conditioning.
