Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Welcome to 113 Council Street! This three bedroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and more! Enjoy a cozy fire in the brick lined fireplace and a sizable back deck makes this home perfect for back yard barbecues and entertaining! Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-85. Don't delay, schedule your tour online today and see your next home in person!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**