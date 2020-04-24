All apartments in Thomasville
Thomasville, NC
113 Council Street
113 Council Street

Location

113 Council Street, Thomasville, NC 27360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome to 113 Council Street! This three bedroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and more! Enjoy a cozy fire in the brick lined fireplace and a sizable back deck makes this home perfect for back yard barbecues and entertaining! Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-85. Don't delay, schedule your tour online today and see your next home in person!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Council Street have any available units?
113 Council Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Council Street have?
Some of 113 Council Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Council Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 Council Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Council Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Council Street is pet friendly.
Does 113 Council Street offer parking?
No, 113 Council Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 Council Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Council Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Council Street have a pool?
No, 113 Council Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 Council Street have accessible units?
No, 113 Council Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Council Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Council Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Council Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Council Street does not have units with air conditioning.
